Shirley Kathleen Caetano
Sep 10, 1927 - Sep 27, 2019
Shirley Kathleen Caetano passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 in Modesto, CA at the age of 92. Shirley was born on September 10, 1927 in San Jose, California to Walter and Kathryn Minter. She moved to Ripon when she was 2 years old and has been a resident of the area ever since. She attended River Elementary School in Ripon and then graduated from Ripon High School. She worked as a beautician and owned her own salon inside her home for over 50 years. Shirley was an animal lover and had several pets in and around her home. Above all else, Shirley loved her family, who will miss her dearly.
Shirley leaves behind her children, Rodney Caetano (Bobbie) and Kathy Smith (Ralph), her grandchildren, John Caetano, Angela Zwald, Crystal Millspaw, Melanie Stone, Rena Winn, Christine Fowler and Dianne Espinoza. Shirley also leaves behind 9 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Eddie Caetano, her son, Ronald Caetano, her daughter, Dianne Hurley, her brother, Robert Minter and two grandchildren.
Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Caetano family. A Chapel service is scheduled for Friday, October 4th at 1:00 PM at Deegan Ripon Chapel, 111 S. Palm Ave in Ripon, followed by interment at Ripon Cemetery.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 2, 2019