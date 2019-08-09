Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Cornfoot. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ellen Cornfoot

November 21, 1935

- July 2, 2019

Shirley Cornfoot passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2nd, at Memorial Medical Hospital in Modesto, California.

Shirley was born in Boston Massachutes on November 21st, 1935 to Robert and Agnes Greenhalgh.

Shirley retired from AT&T, and was soon hired as a Job Developer for the state of California. She was legally blind with Macular Degeneration, and helped others find jobs. She worked there until her retirement at age 75.

Shirley was diagnosed in late September 2018 with AML, and was given 2 weeks to live. Shirley decided to fight, and fight she did! After 4 months of being in the hospital she was able to live at home in remission for another 5 months until the AML returned and took her life. She would always say, "If I can live 1 more day that would be good."

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Cornfoot, and daughter Debbie Morasco.

Shirley was very proud of her kids, and all that they accomplished. She was a hardworking, tough lady. She had a love for the 49ers, and her Yorkie, Haley.

She is survived by her children, Sue, Doug, David and Laurie.

The celebration of life will be announced soon to friends of Shirley.

