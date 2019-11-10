Shirley Marina Bedford Fowler
August 28, 1934 - October 10, 2019
Shirley Marina Bedford Fowler, 85, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, step-mom, and friend, passed in her home on October 10. Shirley was born in London, England on August 28, 1934 to James and Amy (McFie) Bedford. She was preceded in death by her sisters Joan Jones and Patti Liukkonen, and her brothers Jim and Tony Bedford and nephew Michael Jones. She is survived by her sister-in-law Judy Bedford, and beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Shirley told fascinating stories of growing up in London, England, and of the war ending in 1945 on her sister, Patti's, birthday. She attended school in London, where she learned a unique style of shorthand that only she and her sisters understood, graduating with her Certificate at 16 years of age. In 1952, along with her parents and siblings, Shirley immigrated to Toronto, Canada. A few years later, the family moved to Modesto to rejoin the McFie clan.
Shirley was active in local theater as an actor, playwright, and director and used her skills to record the entire Harry Potter series for all of her (great) nieces and nephews. She was proud to work as a legal secretary for California Rural Legal Assistance and other Modesto law firms and was an active member of the Stanislaus County Legal Secretaries Association for over five decades, where she held many offices, including President.
Shirley was sweet and petite and yet was a force to be reckoned with. She was the family historian and she let her loved ones know how much she cared through heartfelt notes, thoughtful cards and special gifts.
Our lives were blessed by her presence and her love.
All family and friends are invited to A Celebration of Life luncheon to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at noon at Gervasoni's Restaurant, 5801 McHenry Avenue, Modesto.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019