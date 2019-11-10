Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Fowler. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Gervasoni's Restaurant 5801 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Marina Bedford Fowler

August 28, 1934 - October 10, 2019

Shirley Marina Bedford Fowler, 85, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, step-mom, and friend, passed in her home on October 10. Shirley was born in London, England on August 28, 1934 to James and Amy (McFie) Bedford. She was preceded in death by her sisters Joan Jones and Patti Liukkonen, and her brothers Jim and Tony Bedford and nephew Michael Jones. She is survived by her sister-in-law Judy Bedford, and beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

Shirley told fascinating stories of growing up in London, England, and of the war ending in 1945 on her sister, Patti's, birthday. She attended school in London, where she learned a unique style of shorthand that only she and her sisters understood, graduating with her Certificate at 16 years of age. In 1952, along with her parents and siblings, Shirley immigrated to Toronto, Canada. A few years later, the family moved to Modesto to rejoin the McFie clan.

Shirley was active in local theater as an actor, playwright, and director and used her skills to record the entire Harry Potter series for all of her (great) nieces and nephews. She was proud to work as a legal secretary for California Rural Legal Assistance and other Modesto law firms and was an active member of the Stanislaus County Legal Secretaries Association for over five decades, where she held many offices, including President.

Shirley was sweet and petite and yet was a force to be reckoned with. She was the family historian and she let her loved ones know how much she cared through heartfelt notes, thoughtful cards and special gifts.

Our lives were blessed by her presence and her love.

All family and friends are invited to A Celebration of Life luncheon to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at noon at Gervasoni's Restaurant, 5801 McHenry Avenue, Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com



Shirley Marina Bedford FowlerAugust 28, 1934 - October 10, 2019Shirley Marina Bedford Fowler, 85, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, step-mom, and friend, passed in her home on October 10. Shirley was born in London, England on August 28, 1934 to James and Amy (McFie) Bedford. She was preceded in death by her sisters Joan Jones and Patti Liukkonen, and her brothers Jim and Tony Bedford and nephew Michael Jones. She is survived by her sister-in-law Judy Bedford, and beloved nieces and nephews and their families.Shirley told fascinating stories of growing up in London, England, and of the war ending in 1945 on her sister, Patti's, birthday. She attended school in London, where she learned a unique style of shorthand that only she and her sisters understood, graduating with her Certificate at 16 years of age. In 1952, along with her parents and siblings, Shirley immigrated to Toronto, Canada. A few years later, the family moved to Modesto to rejoin the McFie clan.Shirley was active in local theater as an actor, playwright, and director and used her skills to record the entire Harry Potter series for all of her (great) nieces and nephews. She was proud to work as a legal secretary for California Rural Legal Assistance and other Modesto law firms and was an active member of the Stanislaus County Legal Secretaries Association for over five decades, where she held many offices, including President.Shirley was sweet and petite and yet was a force to be reckoned with. She was the family historian and she let her loved ones know how much she cared through heartfelt notes, thoughtful cards and special gifts.Our lives were blessed by her presence and her love.All family and friends are invited to A Celebration of Life luncheon to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at noon at Gervasoni's Restaurant, 5801 McHenry Avenue, Modesto. Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close