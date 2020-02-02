Shirley M. Handel
Feb.4, 1943- Jan. 26, 2020
Shirley was born in Stockton, CA to Harvey and Ruth Handel and passed away peacefully at the age of 76 in Modesto. She lived in Modesto for many years, was a home maker who loved to cook and enjoyed music.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Kari Doppenberg, son in law Jeff, her son Kevin Ockey, daughter in law Maria and two grandchildren Ty and Travis Ockey. Shirley was proceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Ruth Handel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 at the Modesto Free Methodist Church, corner of Rose and Briggsmore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the to .
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 2, 2020