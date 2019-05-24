Shirley F. King
Feb 16, 1937 - May 18, 2019
Shirley King, born Feb 16, 1937 in Ada, OK, passed away peacefully May 18, 2019 in Modesto, CA. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and sister. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Alfred King; children Tony King of Modesto, Joel (Tammi) King of Salem, OR, Philip King of Modesto; grandchildren David and Jeremy; great grandchildren Austin and Conner and sister, Helen Hickson of Manteca.
In her leisure time, Shirley enjoyed reading and traveling. She worked as a medical transcriber at City Hospital and Doctors Hospital for a total of 35 years.
Graveside service will be May 31st, 1:00 at Acacia Memorial Park, 801 Scenic Dr, Modesto. A Celebration of Life will be held June 15th, 2:00 at Escalon United Methodist Church, 2000 Jackson Ave, Escalon, CA.
In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to a .
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 24 to May 25, 2019