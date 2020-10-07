Shirley Mae KendrickJune 7, 1928 - September 25, 2020Our beloved Auntie and friend, Shirley Kendrick, resting and trusting in Jesus her Savior, was carried to heaven on Friday, September 25, 2020, after two weeks of excellent care from DMC and Hospice House. Shirley was surrounded by loving visits and calls from her family, many friends and wonderful caregiver, Doris.Shirley was born in Oakland, California, and lived and attended school in Berkeley, California. She later lived in Modesto and Ventura. Shirley did DD2-14 clerical work at the Navel base in Port Hueneme, where she met and married a Navy man, James Kendrick, in 1959. James Kendrick (Jim), was a Pearl Harbor survivor. During the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, Jim was stationed on the USS St. Louis, which was later nicknamed "Lucky Lou". Jim and Shirley enjoyed fishing in the Channel Islands on Uncle Jim's retired missile retrieving boat.In 1970, they moved to Greeley Hill where Shirley was a mountain woman for the next 43 years. Shirley and Jim were married 47 years until his passing in 2006. Shirley was very active volunteering in the Greeley Hill community. She was responsible for producing the first Greeley Hill telephone book, supported the Library and was an active leader and member in the Ambulance Association, the American Red Cross, Registrar of voters Inspector, the Greeley Hill Planning Commission, Women's Club, Senior Citizens Club, the Coulterville History Club, Fire Lookout and Highway 120 cleanup. Shirley worked as a part time secretary for Storer Transportation and enjoyed traveling with her beloved mother, Gladys Storer. Shirley attended Wildwood Community Chapel in Greeley Hill and Trinity Presbyterian Church, while residing in Modesto for the past seven years.Shirley is survived by her nephew Donald Storer and his wife Julie; niece Wendee and her husband Gordon Heinrich, as well as 12 great nieces and nephews and their families. Shirley loved her flower garden and her little dog, but most of all Shirley loved people! She was always kind and thoughtful of others and as one of her friends said recently, "when Shirley walked into the room, she brought the sunshine with her."A Memorial service is planned for Shirley on October 10, 2020 at 1pm, Wildwood Community Chapel (Greeley Hill) Coulterville, California.