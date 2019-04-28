Shirley Nadine Melson
July 12, 1935 - Apr 21, 2019
Shirley Melson was born on 7-12-1935 in Eufaula, Oklahoma. She passed away on 4-21-2019 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, California. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Marvin Melson and her daughters Marla Solomon (Dana) and Michelle Thill. Her greatest pleasure in life was being a grandmother to her 4 grandchildren and her 5 great grandchildren. Donations can be made in her memory to Alexander Cohen Hospice House 2201 Euclid Hughson, CA. 95326 209-578-6300.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 28, 2019