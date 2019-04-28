Shirley Melson (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - T D
Service Information
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
1050 McHenry Avenue
Modesto, CA
95350
(209)-529-5723
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley Nadine Melson
July 12, 1935 - Apr 21, 2019
Shirley Melson was born on 7-12-1935 in Eufaula, Oklahoma. She passed away on 4-21-2019 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson, California. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Marvin Melson and her daughters Marla Solomon (Dana) and Michelle Thill. Her greatest pleasure in life was being a grandmother to her 4 grandchildren and her 5 great grandchildren. Donations can be made in her memory to Alexander Cohen Hospice House 2201 Euclid Hughson, CA. 95326 209-578-6300.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.