Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman 1258 R Street Newman , CA 95360 (209)-862-3628 Memorial service 11:00 AM Orestimba Presbyterian Church 1107 Kern Street Newman , IL

Shirley Norene Miller

Jul 31, 1932 – Dec 10, 2019

Shirley Norene Miller, 87, of Newman, passed away December 10, 2019 due to complications brought on by pneumonia and was fortunate to be surrounded by her three loving daughters.

Shirley Miller is survived by daughters Debbie Warner, Karen Miller, Nancy Fannin, 3 son-in-laws, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons, 1 niece, 5 nephews and sisters Marilyn Coyle and Toni Dugo. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Miller and grandson Scott Warner.

Shirley was born and raised in Sacramento. On a trip to Newman with her Uncle, she met her husband, Bill Miller. They were married on July 23, 1950 and enjoyed a long and happy life together.

Shirley's 69 proud years as a resident of Newman was evident by her many friends and wonderful neighbors. Her devotion to the Orestimba Presbyterian Church as a singer in the choir, treasurer, along with serving on many committees bear this out. Her love for gardening wasn't limited to only her yard, it carried over to the family ranch she and Bill enjoyed in the hills where they spent wonderful times together and with the family.

The last few years haven't been very easy with her medical issues continuing to multiply, however, the love and support she received from so many friends and neighbors will always be remembered by her family.

There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Orestimba Presbyterian Church, 1107 Kern Street, Newman, CA.

Memorials may be given to: Orestimba Presbyterian Church, 1107 Kern Street, Newman, CA 95360 or T.O.S.C.A., P.O. Box 18, Newman, CA 95360.

