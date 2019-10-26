Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Voortman. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Voortman (Harmsen)

June 11, 1953 - October 18, 2019

Shirley Ann Voortman, age 66, passed away peacefully October 18, 2019, surrounded by family in her home. She was born June 11, 1953 in Longbeach, California to John and Wilma Harmsen.

Shirley leaves behind her loving and devoted husband Arthur, her mother Wilma, brothers Ron (Leanne) and Tom (Joni), her son Adam (Stefanie) and her daughter Julie (Kevin). Shirley, known as Oma to her grandchildren, was a loving and doting grandmother to her grandsons (A.J., William, and Jayden) and her granddaughters (Whitney, Ashley, Hannah and Samantha).

Shirley was a devoted wife and mother who was fun-loving, quick witted, and generous. She enjoyed her 30-year career in the banking industry, enjoyed making handmade cards in her free time, and loved her grandchildren with all of her heart.

A native of Southern California, Shirley moved to Modesto in 1974. She raised her family there and was involved in her church, Modesto Christian Reformed Church. She loved to share her faith with others and sought to fulfill the words of 2 Timothy 4:7 in her life. She is now enjoying the words of verse 8, having been called home by her Lord and Savior.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Dementia Support Center, 700 Ste B Mc Henry Ave, Modesto, CA 95350.

