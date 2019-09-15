Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Freshour. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney Glenn Freshour

Sept. 13, 1930 - Sept. 9, 2019

Sid went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 9th, 2019. His great grandparents immigrated to California by wagon train in 1857 to settle as pioneers in Santa Cruz County. His parents were Everett Edison and Minnie Simpson Freshour. A native of San Jose, CA, Sid was reared in the San Joaquin Valley, attended Stockton High and received a bachelor's degree in Electronics from Cal Poly in 1953. He obtained his FCC license in 1951 and worked as an engineer-announcer at local stations while in college. He lived for 38 years in Santa Clara (Silicon) Valley before moving to Modesto in 1994. He has lived in Escalon since 2000. He served in the US Army as a Nike missile radar instructor in the Doctor Strangelove pre-sputnik era. He subsequently worked as a Research Engineer with Stanford Research Institute. He also worked in the semi-conductor chip industry then in 1970 was co-founder of Alma Corp. in Mountain View, serving as engineering manager then president until its acquisition in 1977 by Watkins-Johnson where he then worked as a Staff Scientist on deep space missions, Electronic Warfare and intelligence satellites.



He did his graduate work at Santa Clara University. He later worked for Fisher Research Lab in Los Banos. Operating as Glenhaven Press he published a number of books, three of which he authored (Wagons to Soquel, Santa Cruz Calvalry and Doc Alders Farmington Lone Eagle). He enjoyed gardening, clonal propagation, history, writing, publishing and studying scripture, especially the Greek New Testament. He served as a missionary doing engineering for radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador in 1999. He attended Calvary Chapel of Modesto and Oakdale. Sid liked surprising his wife Terri with bouquets of long-stemmed red roses.

He is survived by: Wife Theresa (Terri) Burch-Freshour of Escalon; sister Eva Hanson of Grants Pass, Oregon; children, Cynthia Cuevas (Skip) of Newark, Susan Kimmell (Russ) of San Luis Obispo, and Stanley Glenn Carlson (Norene) of Santa Clara. Stepchildren, Timothy Burch (Rhonda) of Oakdale, Kimberlee Fosmark (Dale) of Escalon, Shawna Faria (Alvin) of Escalon and Scott Burch (Nanette) of Turlock, twelve grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Lolita Giddens of Republic, Missouri, and Eloise

