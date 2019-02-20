Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sidney Moffet Long

May 18, 1936 - Feb 10, 2019

Sidney Moffet Long was born on May 18, 1936 to Margaret Ann Moffet and Sidney Chilsen Long in San Francisco, California. Shortly after, his family returned to Margaret's hometown of Ceres, in order to be closer to family. At 18 years-old, Sid took over the family farm: Superior Fruit Ranch. Over the years, Sid built a life that revolved around the ranch, family, and fun. Although he was very invested in agriculture and his community, his number one priority was his family. He especially loved his fishing and hunting trips with family and friends - who might as well have been family. He welcomed everyone and was well-known for his story-telling and wild adventures. Sid was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his wife: Carol Long; his brother: Steven F. Long (Judy); his children: Kristi Thornton (Steve), Pam Speed (Larry), and S. Scott Long (Tracy); his step-daughter: Karen Coates (Bill); 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held at Salas Brothers' Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto from 5-7 PM on February 22, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will take place at The Old Fisherman's Club, 10800 Maze Blvd. at 12pm on February 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the Sidney M. Long Agricultural Scholarship Fund with the Ceres Lions Club,

P.O. Box 562 Ceres, CA 95307



