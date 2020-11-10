1/1
Simao (Sam) Avila
1935 - 2020
December 5, 1935-November 5, 2020
84 of Modesto passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 due to renal and heart failure. Sam was born on Dec. 5, 1935 to Manuel and Serafina Avila in Manadas, Sao Jorge, Azores. He is preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers Manuel Avila, Walter Avila and George Avila and his beloved wife, Darlene Avila. Sam is survived by his children Mark(Debbie) Avila of Turlock and Lisa (Nick) Fereria of Ripon, his four granddaughters as well as three siblings, Arnold Avila of Modesto, Maria Brasil of Sao Jorge and Irene de Sousa of Madeira.
Sam immigrated to the USA in 1951 learning to speak English, attended MJC, served in the US Army and was a suits salesman for JCPenney before becoming a dairyman. Sam loved bowling, dancing and playing cards but nothing was more important than having a good time with his family. Services will be held at Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel at 419 Scenic Drive in Modesto on 11/10/20 @ 8:00am with a funeral mass following at 10:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
