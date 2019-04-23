Solonia Lee Summers-Jones
September 23, 1936- April 17, 2019
Resident of Oakdale, Ca
Solonia Lee Summers-Jones was born on September 23, 1936 and homegoing April 17, 2019. As a teenager, she moved from Houston, TX to Oakland, CA in pursuit of better opportunities and graduated from McClymonds High School in 1956.
Solonia spent most of her life in the Central Valley, wholly dedicated to her family. She proudly served the union members of Teamster's Local 748 and retired as Secretary Treasurer. Solonia leaves three adult children, five adult grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren to continue her legacy.
Family & friends will gather at Baker Williams Mortuary located at 980 8th Street in Oakland on April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019