Sondra J. Dodge (Springer)



Feb.4, 1935 - June 13, 2019

Dear Mom, "OUR LITTLE DOVE"... It's been 7 months now that God and Jesus took you to Heaven to be with all the Angles and Saints. Your family and friends miss you so very much!

There is not a minute that goes by that you are not in our prayers and thoughts... thankful and reflective for our wonderful and special times we were all so blessed to have shared with you!

I am so lucky and proud to have you as my mom! We all are! Your family and friends all take comfort in knowing that you are with God and we all reunite in Heaven.

Mom, you brought so much love into The World and you have left it a better place. Your grace and courage throughout your time on Earth spoke volumes in the lives of your family, friends and your pupils.

Thank you Mom for all the beautiful memories and wisdom that you have bestowed upon The World regardless of who or what they might be or where they came from. In your eyes we are all children of God.

Mom, throughout your life you were selfless. As a rule, you always put others before yourself. You gentle stewardship has made The World a kinder and better place.

We all love and miss you so much!

Mom, you are the most courageous, generous, kind and loving person I have ever known. Thank you!

Love, love and love some more. This is what "Our Little Dove" would want from all of us now.

"MAY THE ROAD RISE UP TO MEET YOU..

MAY THE WIND BE ALWAYS AT YOUR BACK.

MAY THE SUN SHINE WARM UPON YOUR FACE..

AND THE RAIN FALL SOFT UPON YOUR FIELDS

AND UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN..

MAY GOD HOLD YOU IN THE PALM OF HIS HAND."

Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020

