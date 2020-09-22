Sophie MayerMarch 10, 1920 - September 15, 2020Sophie Mayer was born in the Ukraine on March 10, 1920, to Jakob and Alwine Green. She was the third-born of six siblings - four girls and two boys.They left Russia in 1943 and were refugees in Poland and Germany. The family lived on farms, and Sophie worked as a bookkeeper until immigrating to Canada in 1948. The Greens eventually settled in Vancouver, BC, where Sophie met her husband Frank Mayer. They were married on December 6th, 1952, and their son Frank Jr. was born on June 16th, 1954. In Vancouver, Sophie had a variety of jobs, and always looked back with a special fondness at her time as a nanny, learning English from the children she took care of.In 1961, they immigrated to the United States and bought a chicken ranch in Ceres, CA. They operated the Mayer Egg Ranch until 1976. For Sophie, the highlight of the ranch years were the relationships she formed with their customers and friends. After selling the ranch, they retired to Modesto. Frank passed away in 1993, and Sophie continued to live in their home, which she loved, among a wonderful, close knit family of neighbors. Throughout her years in Modesto, Sophie loved gardening, walking her dachshunds Snoopy and Maxi, and keeping tabs on her neighbors and friends.In 2014, Sophie moved to Saratoga, to live with her son Frank and granddaughter Laura, who took loving care of Oma in her final years. She passed away peacefully at home on the morning of September 15th.Sophie was preceded in death by her parents, Jakob and Alwine, her siblings Ina, Tina, Anna, Johann and Bobby, and her husband Frank. She is survived by her son Frank, her grandchildren Joshua and Laura, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.We love you Oma and things will never be the same without you!