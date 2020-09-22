1/1
Sophie Mayer
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie Mayer
March 10, 1920 - September 15, 2020
Sophie Mayer was born in the Ukraine on March 10, 1920, to Jakob and Alwine Green. She was the third-born of six siblings - four girls and two boys.
They left Russia in 1943 and were refugees in Poland and Germany. The family lived on farms, and Sophie worked as a bookkeeper until immigrating to Canada in 1948. The Greens eventually settled in Vancouver, BC, where Sophie met her husband Frank Mayer. They were married on December 6th, 1952, and their son Frank Jr. was born on June 16th, 1954. In Vancouver, Sophie had a variety of jobs, and always looked back with a special fondness at her time as a nanny, learning English from the children she took care of.
In 1961, they immigrated to the United States and bought a chicken ranch in Ceres, CA. They operated the Mayer Egg Ranch until 1976. For Sophie, the highlight of the ranch years were the relationships she formed with their customers and friends. After selling the ranch, they retired to Modesto. Frank passed away in 1993, and Sophie continued to live in their home, which she loved, among a wonderful, close knit family of neighbors. Throughout her years in Modesto, Sophie loved gardening, walking her dachshunds Snoopy and Maxi, and keeping tabs on her neighbors and friends.
In 2014, Sophie moved to Saratoga, to live with her son Frank and granddaughter Laura, who took loving care of Oma in her final years. She passed away peacefully at home on the morning of September 15th.
Sophie was preceded in death by her parents, Jakob and Alwine, her siblings Ina, Tina, Anna, Johann and Bobby, and her husband Frank. She is survived by her son Frank, her grandchildren Joshua and Laura, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
We love you Oma and things will never be the same without you!
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road
Saratoga, CA 95070
(408) 257-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved