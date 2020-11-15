Stacey L CarlsonOctober 9, 1957-November 4, 2020Stacey was born in Los Angeles CA, she passed away of cancer at her home in Denair, CA at the age of 63. Stacey, we are sure is not just resting in her new heavenly home. Those that knew her well, know she probably has a tool belt on and is doing her best to tidy up the place!Her family moved to Turlock in 1964. Stacey was always one who wanted to work and earn money. Collecting soda bottles, babysitting, lifeguarding and at 16 and 17 fast food restaurants and bookkeeping for a local business. She attended Crowell and Brown Schools. Graduated from Turlock High School, class of '75. At MJC she studied real estate and then aquired her real estate license. She had great sucess with selling. As years passed she also aquired her brokers license and enjoyed sharing an office with her dad and brother. Ranches were her specialty and would eventually purchase one of her own. As her hard work paid off she would become a full time farmer, sharing the love of country living with her two children. In her last years, Stacey began woodworking and furniture restoration too. Again reason to wear a tool belt!Her mother, Jennie Carlson precedes her in death. Stacey is survived by her son Shawn, daughter Ashleigh and her husband C.G Soza. Her two grandsons, Ryleigh and Tucker Soza, father Robert L Carlson, brother Gregg Carlson and sister Teri Nascimento. Her in laws Marlissa Carlson and Greg Nascimento. One niece and five nephews. Two great nieces, three great nephews, her ex husband Michael Monaghan, his family and several cousins also survive her.Stacey made all of our lives better and we are sure she is making heaven just a bit better too. Her love of Jesus and her smile was something she was always willing to share.A private celebration of life will be at Stacey's ranch, per her wishes. May she finally rest and find comfort in seeing all of her loved ones again. Rest in peace our sweet Stacey!