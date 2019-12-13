Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stan Bohn. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Graveside service 10:00 AM Wood Colony Cemetery Memorial service 2:00 PM Big Valley Grace Tully Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stan Bohn

April 27, 1930 - Dec 7, 2019

Stan Bohn, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Dec 7th.

Stanley K Bohn born 4/27/1930 in Dinuba, Ca to Walter & Edith (Sink) Bohn, moved to Modesto along with his sister Wanda (Hale) in 1935. He married the Joy of his Life, Jeri McRae in Jan 1948. They were wildly & crazy in love with each other the entire 72 years. He was a Modesto High School graduate where he played basketball and ran track. His varied work-life included salesman, almond farmer, truck driver for Modesto City School; but he was mostly known as someone who could build or fix anything.

He is survived by his beloved wife Jeri, son Gary (Colleen), and daughter Dana Nicholson (Bob); Grandson Justin Bohn (Angie) and preceded in death by granddaughter Kerri Mensonides (Lewis). He was Papoo to 7 great-grandkids Jaden, Josie, and Brynn Bohn and Carter, Alton, Natalie, and Nora Mensonides.

He and Jeri retired at age 59 to enjoy motor-homing, making it to all 48 contiguous states, meeting and making friends everywhere they went. They were longtime members of La Loma Grace Brethren then Big Valley Grace Community Churches.

Graveside service is Saturday 12/14 at 10:00 at Wood Colony Cemetery. Memorial service is Sunday 12/15 at 2:00 at Big Valley Grace on Tully Road.

Stan Bohn
April 27, 1930 - Dec 7, 2019
Stan Bohn, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Dec 7th.
Stanley K Bohn born 4/27/1930 in Dinuba, Ca to Walter & Edith (Sink) Bohn, moved to Modesto along with his sister Wanda (Hale) in 1935. He married the Joy of his Life, Jeri McRae in Jan 1948. They were wildly & crazy in love with each other the entire 72 years. He was a Modesto High School graduate where he played basketball and ran track. His varied work-life included salesman, almond farmer, truck driver for Modesto City School; but he was mostly known as someone who could build or fix anything.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jeri, son Gary (Colleen), and daughter Dana Nicholson (Bob); Grandson Justin Bohn (Angie) and preceded in death by granddaughter Kerri Mensonides (Lewis). He was Papoo to 7 great-grandkids Jaden, Josie, and Brynn Bohn and Carter, Alton, Natalie, and Nora Mensonides.
He and Jeri retired at age 59 to enjoy motor-homing, making it to all 48 contiguous states, meeting and making friends everywhere they went. They were longtime members of La Loma Grace Brethren then Big Valley Grace Community Churches.
Graveside service is Saturday 12/14 at 10:00 at Wood Colony Cemetery. Memorial service is Sunday 12/15 at 2:00 at Big Valley Grace on Tully Road.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019

