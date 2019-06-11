Stanley, Loeb
Oct 23, 1933 - June 7, 2019
Stanley Robert Loeb, born on October 23, 1933 in Modesto, California, to the late Betty Loeb and the late Jules Loeb, passed away at age 85 on June 7, 2019 in Kentfield, California. Stanley graduated from University of California, Berkeley in Business Administration in 1955. He was in the Retail industry at Loeb's Department Store as a Co-Owner until retiring in 1996. Stanley was the beloved husband of the late Rose Loeb. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd Loeb. Stanley is survived by his sons, David Loeb and Daniel Loeb; daughter, Monica Benaharon; grandchildren, Matthew Benaharon, Leo Benaharon, and Ezra Benaharon; and nieces, Lynelle Solomon, Michelle Jones and Yvonne Smith. He loved photography, cooking, and gardening. He was a member at Chabad of Stockton and member at Congregation Beth Shalom. Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service, officiated by Rabbi Brod, on Wednesday, June 12 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc, 419 Scenic Dr, Modesto. Followed by burial at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson.
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 11 to June 12, 2019