Stanley G. Smith
Feb. 8, 1948 - Nov. 25, 2019
Stanley G. Smith passed away peacefully on Monday in Modesto, CA. He was 71 years old.
Born in Modesto, Stanley was raised in Turlock and graduated from Turlock High School and Modesto Junior College. He married the love of his life, Carolyn (Cooper) Smith on June 22, 1982 in Reno, NV. They were married for 37 years.
Stanley worked as a maintenance mechanic until his retirement in 2013. He worked for Banquet Foods + ConAgra in Turlock and Modesto. In his spare time, Stanley loved to spend his time hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Smith and his mother, Phyllis Smith. Stanley leaves behind his wife, Carolyn; his daughter Tisha and her husband Miguel; his son Ryan and his wife Kimberly; and his loving grandchildren: Dylan, Austin, Natalee, Emmerson, Sophia, Ryder, Michael and Maya.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the funeral, Stanley will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the at donate3.cancer.org.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019