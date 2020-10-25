1/1
Stanley Soito
1947 - 2020
Stanley Joseph Soito
1947 - 2020
Stan was born in Santa Cruz and lived his first years on a North Coast Dairy. He grew up on Willow Creek Dairy in Aromas. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He spent most of his adulthood working in silage harvesting including 30+ years for Jameson Harvesting. Stan packed pit for 55 years. He liked going to the Tuesday Flea Market, shopping at bargain stores and watching Gunsmoke. 44 years ago, Stan was smitten when he met a 19 year old truck driver. He spent the rest of his life with wife Janie in Turlock. He is survived by his children Laura (Brian Kolb) of Albuquerque and Eric (Jenny and granddaughter Nora) of Hilmar. He is survived by his aunt Eleanora Stevens of Watsonville, brother Edward of Watsonville, his step-mother Betty Soito of Chico and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers David and Edwin. Per Stan's wishes, there will be no service.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
