Stanley J. Wengert
Nov 14, 1931 - May 29, 2019
Stanley J Wengert, born on November 14, 1931 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at age 87 on May 29, 2019 in Modesto, California. From 1950 to 1973, Stanley served in the Air Force and was a Vietnam War survivor. Stanley was the loving husband of the late Kaye Wengert. He is survived by his daughters, Tammi Aqueche (Kevin Aqueche) and Terri Capps (Robert Capps); brother, William Nuttall; grandchildren, Stefanie Lane, Ashley Mello (Paul Mello), Dylan Werner (Michelle Werner), Alyssa Aqueche, Laneea Wilcox (Jared Wilcox), Trevor Werner (Ariel Werner), Kyler Aqueche and 5 Great-grandchildren. He was a Past District Commander and Post Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3199, a member of American Legion Post 74 and Military Order of the Cooties Pup Tent 68. He enjoyed his memberships with the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, California Striped Bass Association, and ECV Chapter 58. Donations in Stanley's name to VFW Post 3199 are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family members may attend a celebration of life at the Veterans Of Foreign Wars Modesto Post 3199, 2801 W. Hatch Rd, Modesto, California, 95358 on Sunday 6/2 at 1:00pm. A formal burial will take place in Santa Nella at a later date. Lakewood Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, 2098830411.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 1, 2019