Starla Jean Alonzo
July 1957 – May 2019
Starla Jean Alonzo lost her long struggle with cancer this week. Starla was born in the summer of 1957 in Plainview, Texas to Aubrey and Leona Joyce Braidfoot. She moved to Turlock to be with her two sisters and has been here ever since.
Starla met her husband Ruben Alonzo at Torres Restaurant where Ruben was a karaoke Dee Jay and she was the bartender. Ruben was the love of Starla's life and she was his.
Starla loved all animals. She would take in any stray or any pet someone would have to leave behind. At one time Starla wanted to be a dog groomer or work for a veterinarian.
Starla is survived by her husband Ruben; her sisters Becky Wheeler and Gayle Threet; brother Ronnie Braidfoot; nephew Brian Threet and many great nieces and nephews. Starla was preceded in death by her parents and Nephew Bruce Threet.
No public Services are planned. Please share your sweet memories at www.AllenMortuary.com.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 2, 2019