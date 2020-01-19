Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Silva. View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Send Flowers Obituary

Stella Marie Silva

Oct. 20, 1925 - Jan. 13, 2020

Stella Marie Silva passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 94 in Turlock, Ca. Stella was born on October 20, 1925 to Mike and Kate Blasquez in Ashland, California. She grew up in Ashland (San Leandro) and in 1943 she graduated from Hayward High School. During WWII Stella was a devoted letter writer. She sent her letters to school friends who were serving overseas. She grew especially fond of one sailor, Claude Silva. They were married after his discharge from the Navy in 1946. After their marriage they lived in San Luis Obispo while Claude attended Cal Poly. He graduated in 1951, and they moved to Turlock, California. Turlock is where they raised their four children. Stella was a great mom, and after raising her children she became a very competitive tennis player. After retirement she and Claude moved to Florence, Oregon. They happily lived there until they decided to move back to Turlock to be closer to their family. Stella is predeceased by her parents, Mike and Kate Blasquez, her husband, Claude, her brother, Augie Blasquez, and her granddaughter, Jamie Silva. She is survived by her daughter, Claudia Silva-Doo (Dennis Doo), and sons Thomas Silva (Linda), James Silva (Cheryl), and Robert Silva. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. They lovingly called her Awelita, and along with all of her family will greatly miss her. Funeral services will be private.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Pacific Egg & Poultry Association, Western Poultry Scholarship & Research Foundation. 1521 i Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.

