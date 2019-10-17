Stephanie Michelle Abuan
Oct 17, 1988 - Sept 8, 2005
Happy 31st Birthday to our beautiful angel...
As we visit your resting place upon this special day,
once more we feel the sadness that will never go away.
For ever since you've gone, life has never been the same
But it comforts us to know, one day we'll meet again.
Until that day arrives, we'll relive every memory
Of the happy times we shared, together as a family.
For we miss you so much and words could never convey,
The extent of the joy, that you brought to everyday.
With all our love and kisses,
Mom, Zach, Kenny, and all your family and friends
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 17, 2019