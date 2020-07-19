Stephen E. Blakemore
February 10, 1962 - May 31, 2020
Stephen Edward Blakemore of Turlock, California passed away on May 31, 2020. He was 58. Steve grew up in Cardiff, Wales. As a young boy, Steve's talent for running became unmistakable. His teachers' alternative to discipline for being too fidgety was sending him outside, no matter the weather, to run it off. His running skills developed while racing his brother, who rode a bike, after school to see who could arrive home first. Steve, on foot, claimed victory most often. It is believed his running improved further with his successful stealing of boxes of biscuits (cookies) from the back of a delivery truck. By his late teens, he was a cross-country champion, which led to several Welsh National titles, and world rankings in 1980 and 1981. Soon after, he left his beloved home country for the United States and spent his first year as a Jayhawk running for the University of Kansas. Steve made his way West to the University of Nevada, Reno where his mastery of running dissolved into a life-long passion for road cycling and a career in the field of audiology. After graduating, he completed his masters at San Francisco State University. In 2004, he established his successful audiology practice in Turlock California, then opened a second office in Modesto. He was passionate about his work and extremely dedicated to his patients, young and old, and his office staff. In 2019, Steve extended this talent when he traveled to Ecuador with Hearing the Call to help those with little or no access to hearing health care.
Steve rode and raced with cycling clubs in the Central Valley and the Bay Area. His frequent group rides with friends always brought him home grinning ear-to-ear while exuberantly recounting each detail. Steve was a big mixture of fun, caring, big-heartedness, encouragement, a dash of obstinance, and a love of connecting with people. His greatest pride and joy in life was his son Owyn. Everyone found joy in his huge grin, smiling eyes, endless curiosity, and his propensity to be able to spill out what others were thinking, but would not dare say.
Steve is survived by his long-time partner, Jan Nickoley, son Owyn Blakemore, Jan's children Daisy and Henry Keele, his mother Vivienne Edwards, brothers David Blakemore (Sharon), Christopher Edwards (Karen), sister June (David), and many nieces and nephews. Steve was predeceased by his beloved step-father, Ivor Edwards.
Following Steve's wishes, a funeral service was not held. Celebrate his life in the details that matter most and live life to the fullest while laughing with others. Well-wishers are encouraged to do one or all the following in his memory: consume a large order of fries, or sourdough toast with butter; run the steps of the Eiffel Tower; drink a pint of lager; devour another's chocolate bar; keep your glove box filled with receipts; binge-watch Harry Potter; wear your favorite baseball cap; go out and dig deep on a bicycle ride. He'll be right there with you.
Memorial donations in Steve's name can be made to Hearing the Call - Hearingthecall.org
or Hearing the Call, PO Box 10311, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46851