Stephen Francis Mayotte

Dec. 2, 1963 - Mar. 15, 2019

Stephen "Steve" Mayotte passed away at his home in Turlock on Friday. Throughout his 55 years, Steve never took a day for granted. He loved life and lived it to the fullest.

Steve was born in Turlock and graduated from Turlock High School in 1981. He began his 30-year firefighting career as a volunteer for the City of Turlock, after which he worked for the Moffett Field Fire Dept. and Stanislaus County Fire Warden's Office. He completed his career serving as Chief of the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

Steve's favorite pastimes included riding his motorcycle, shooting sporting clays, traveling, playing games on the computer with friends, music, reading, socializing with friends, and spending time with family. He was an active volunteer for Turlock Historical Society & Museum and was serving as President of the board at the time of his passing.

Steve never met a stranger, and he liked to make new friends. He was kind and cared for those around him, far more than the average person. He had courage and did what he felt was right, even when it was hard or painful or when he knew that others wouldn't understand what he was trying to accomplish.

His dedication to commitment was unwavering. He didn't just talk about doing something, he did it. This was true for people, work, and projects.

Steve's intelligent curiosity and adventuresome spirit took him and Zella to many places, including travels to foreign lands to see things and enjoy what the world had to offer. He was open-minded, as he didn't judge what he saw and always accepted it as new and different.

A man of integrity, Steve was modest and didn't push himself into anyone else's space or try to take control of any situation. People listened to him, and there were many who respected and loved him.

Describing her devoted husband as a best friend and companion, Zella wrote: "I could not have asked for one better. I knew I could trust Steve with any part of my life, any secret, any dollar amount. He was always there for me and always dependably Steve. I don't know how one man was able to be 'best friends' with so many people. But he pulled it off and made it look easy. He was my heart and soul. We were a team."

Besides his wife, Zella Mayotte, Steve is survived by his son Jonathan Buck, his daughter Kathee Buck-Blanco, and his mother JoAnn Davis. He also leaves brothers Michael Mayotte and Mike Davis; sisters Shelly Mayotte, Terri Lewallen, Gigi Miller, Lily Stroup, Sharon Garcia, Sandra Albritton, Susan Souza, and Lisa Zinani; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, on Fri., Mar. 22nd from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at the same location on Sat., Mar. 23rd, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Turlock Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.

