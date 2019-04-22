Stephen Richard Rodriguez
November 21, 1935 - March 23, 2019
Stephen Richard Rodriguez, 83, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at home. Born and raised in Modesto, Stephen, the youngest of seven children was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Pomposa Rodriguez, and all seven siblings. Also, preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Joyce L. Rodriguez (1943-2010) daughter of Homer and Teresa Mason.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 27 at Park View Funeral Home 3661 French Camp Rd., Manteca, CA. A private family gravesite burial will be held at a later date.
They are both survived by their children, Jeff Harelson (Esmeralda) of Coeur d'alene, Idaho, Heidi Hidalgo (John) of Manteca, CA, Heather Sisk (James) of Modesto, CA. Their 13 grandhchildren, and four great grandchildren, as well as their 3 beloved pets and many wonderful Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
