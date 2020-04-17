Stephen W. Simmons
Apr. 15, 1944 - Apr. 11, 2020
Stephen Wallace Simmons, of Denair, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11th in Modesto, CA, surrounded by his loving family. He was 75 years old.
Stephen was born in Oakland, CA to Robert Wallace Simmons and Lois Winifred Simmons on April 15, 1944. He lived in San Leandro and attended Cal State Hayward. A member of the Navy Reserves, he worked at a gas station while he completed school and went on to become a respectable and celebrated teacher. Stephen taught at Hilmar High School for 28 years, often moving furniture during his time off in the summers. He then went on to finish his career at Delhi High School.
On November 28, 1970, he married the love of his life, Marianne Seferina Middleton Simmons. Together they raised a family and, in their later years, enjoyed spending time with their grandkids. Stephen also loved to take walks and frequently enjoyed baseball, football and fast cars. A man of faith, Stephen was a member of the Catholic Church.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother. Stephen is survived by his wife, Marianne Simmons of Denair; his children, Christopher Simmons, Laura Simmons, Melanie Simmons and Danielle (Ryan) McShane, all of Denair; and his grandchildren, Devan, Payton, Brianna, Lila, Tatum, Taylor, Madison and Camden.
At this time, private services will be held for Stephen's family.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 17, 2020