Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Stroud. View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Graveside service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Stephen L. Stroud

January 11,1951-April 26, 2019

Dr. Stephen L. Stroud passed on April 26th, 2019, from diabetes. A man of wit, talent, and great intellect, he spent his life teaching music.

A graduate of both Davis High and Modesto Junior College, he graduated from

In 1980, he became an instructor at the Modesto Junior College in the music department where he taught performance groups, conducting, music history, and music appreciation.

Then, what began as a masters degree led to his doctoral degree in music education and conducting. He continued to conduct until 2004, but he stopped due to an injury.

As a teacher, he felt leadership roles were part of his commitment to his community:he served as president of the MJC Academic Senate, and as faculty consultant to the YCCD Board of Trustees. Moreover, he was an elected member of the Sylvan Union School District Board of Education for 16 years.

He taught music for 41 years; 35 at the MJC, retiring in 2015.

In his retirement years, he traveled extensively, most recently returning from a trip to the British Isles. Besides travel, he was a great chef, an avid geneologist, an ethusiastic gardener, and a devoted animal lover.

He survived severe asthma, a lifetime of diabetes, cancer and three broken limbs; yet, he continued to work and love as if he would live forever.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents: Lora and Alice (Dorrel) Stroud and his sister Sherri. He is survived by his sister Susan Stroud Cardona (Robert), and a lifetime of friends and family.

The viewing will be on Friday evening, May 3, from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M..The service and the graveside service will be Saturday, May 4, at 11 A.M.. Charitable donations can be made to the Stroud Foundation at the MJC which helps students in the music program.

www.cvobituaries.com



Dr. Stephen L. StroudJanuary 11,1951-April 26, 2019Dr. Stephen L. Stroud passed on April 26th, 2019, from diabetes. A man of wit, talent, and great intellect, he spent his life teaching music.A graduate of both Davis High and Modesto Junior College, he graduated from UCLA , with degrees in music and conducting; followed by his teaching credential. In 1973, he was one of five to receive the "Outstanding Senior Award" from the alumni association. Next, he taught at Atascadero High and later Lynbrook High in San Jose.While at Atascadero, he began his masters program at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.In 1980, he became an instructor at the Modesto Junior College in the music department where he taught performance groups, conducting, music history, and music appreciation.Then, what began as a masters degree led to his doctoral degree in music education and conducting. He continued to conduct until 2004, but he stopped due to an injury.As a teacher, he felt leadership roles were part of his commitment to his community:he served as president of the MJC Academic Senate, and as faculty consultant to the YCCD Board of Trustees. Moreover, he was an elected member of the Sylvan Union School District Board of Education for 16 years.He taught music for 41 years; 35 at the MJC, retiring in 2015.In his retirement years, he traveled extensively, most recently returning from a trip to the British Isles. Besides travel, he was a great chef, an avid geneologist, an ethusiastic gardener, and a devoted animal lover.He survived severe asthma, a lifetime of diabetes, cancer and three broken limbs; yet, he continued to work and love as if he would live forever.Stephen was predeceased by his parents: Lora and Alice (Dorrel) Stroud and his sister Sherri. He is survived by his sister Susan Stroud Cardona (Robert), and a lifetime of friends and family.The viewing will be on Friday evening, May 3, from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M..The service and the graveside service will be Saturday, May 4, at 11 A.M.. Charitable donations can be made to the Stroud Foundation at the MJC which helps students in the music program. Published in the Modesto Bee from May 1 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites UCLA University of Illinois Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close