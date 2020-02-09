Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Ewert. View Sign Service Information Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home 225 Rose St Sonora , CA 95370 (209)-532-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Ewert

Steve Ewert journeyed above the timberline on January 4th, 2020. Steve dedicated his 69 years to living in, singing about, and deeply loving the wilds of California -- from the hot and dusty San Joaquin, to red and rusty foothill roads, foggy Pacific mornings, and his beloved mountains of light.

He introduced countless friends and family members to those wild and windy places, and his loved ones will forever go to find him there.

When asked what message he wanted to leave with the world, Steve echoed a song written with his friend and songwriting soulmate, Carl Zimmerman. Steve sang this song for fifty years, and is likely singing it still:

"And now each step takes me higher

Into the mountains of light

Where the winter snow melts

And the rapids run white

May I cross over smiling

And just fade away

May earth be our heaven

Or we'll have hell to pay"

Steve's spirit lives on in the many people he touched through music, teaching, landscaping, and his endless ramblings as a renaissance man.

In honor of Steve, donations can be made to the Sierra Club, the Sunrise Movement, Democracy Now, and anyone else striving to help earth be our heaven.

A memorial will be held in the Spring, location TBD.



www.cvobituaries.com



