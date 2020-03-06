Steve Hofman
Jul 21, 1935 - Feb 25, 2020
Steve Hofman peacefully passed away on February 25, 2020 at his home in Ripon at the age of 84. Steve was born on July 21, 1935 to parents, James and Anna Hofman in the Netherlands. He has been a resident of Ripon for the past 21 years.
Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Hofman family. A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3rd at 11:00 Am at Calvary Reformed Church in Ripon. To see Steve's full tribute, please visit www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020