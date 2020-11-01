Steven "Meats" Bacich12/16/60 - 10/13/20Born at Memorial in Ceres, Ca. He attended Beard, Roosevelt and Davis High School. He worked in the bay area as an Estimator where he retired to Modesto. His passion was music and his love was his daughter Stephanie and granddaughter Hailie. He is proceeded in death by his sister Cynthia Williams Bacich. He leaves behind his parents Patricia and Michael Bacich, his brothers Chris, Brad & Michael, sisters Amy and Patty. A memorial will be planned later.