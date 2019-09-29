Steven John Derby
November 18,1967 - September 23, 2019
Steven John Derby passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life to be held November 16, 2019 at the Ceres American Legion Hall from 1-4 pm. More information regarding the Celebration of Life will follow in the paper prior to the event.
For those who wish to honor Steven's life he would have appreciated a donation to the Modesto Red Shield Center to help children. (P. O. Box 580480, Modesto, CA 95358.) If you feel so inclined, he believed in the gift of life, a blood donation, for those in need. (www.cvobituaries.com)
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 29, 2019