Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Ceres American Legion Hall 2609 Lawrence St. Ceres , CA

Steven John Derby

November 18, 1967 - September 23, 2019

Steven John Derby, born November 18, 1967, passed away at home September 23, 2019. The youngest child, he was born at Memorial Hospital to John and Marge Derby of Modesto, CA. He lived his entire fifty-one years in the Ceres, CA area.

Steven attended Washington Crippled Childrens School and Sonoma School in Modesto. His remaining education took place at Mae Hensley Jr. High, Ceres High School and Modesto Junior College. While in school he competed in the games for the physically challenged led by the amazing Bill Koski. He won the Bart Bartoni Athlete of the Year award in 1985.

Steven, known for his loving and giving spirit to all, made a point of reaching out to help others. His impish smile and love of a good laugh brought joy to many. He was very much involved with his family and enjoyed the many gatherings and activities they shared. He never met a stranger, he was a master of trivia and generously shared his "tips" to one and all.

For his donation of many gallons of blood and volunteer work at the blood canteen, Steven was awarded the Red Cross Good Samaritan award and the Modesto Hometown Hero award. He believed that each of us has an ability to help others. His final act of generosity was to make certain that his organs be donated, so he might help someone live a healthier life.

In addition to his parents, Steven is survived by his brother David (Darlene) Derby of Oakdale, CA and sisters Sherri (Steve) Lopez of S. Lake Tahoe, CA and Sherril (Paul) Brice of Carlsbad, CA. He felt blessed to be an uncle to one niece, seven nephews and two great nephews.

In keeping with Steven's casual style, please join us for a service, celebration of life, and friendship on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ceres American Legion Hall located at 2609 Lawrence St., Ceres, CA.

If it is your desire to continue Steven's belief in giving, then you may wish to know the family has established a fund to help graduating high school seniors further their steps towards rewarding careers. This fund is through the Modesto Red Shield Center, P.O. Box 580480, Modesto, CA 95358. Memo line: Steven Derby Fund.

www.cvobituaries.com



