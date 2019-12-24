Steven Patrick Garcia
Jan. 30, 1955 - Dec. 19, 2019
Steven Patrick Garcia, of Turlock, passed away on Thursday at the age of 64. Raised in San Jose, he worked for the City of San Jose for the last 27 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed numerous outdoor activities, such as fishing, camping, biking and taking road-trips with his family.
Steven was preceded in death by his father, Frank M. Garcia. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Nadine Garcia; his mother, Mary Ann Robles; and his 5 children: Steven Garcia Jr. (Carmen), Nick Garcia, Marcos Villagran (Maria), Desirae Cruz (Herman) and Jorden Garcia (Jessica). He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 5 brothers and sisters, and many loving nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m., on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Steven will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 W. McCabe Rd., Santa Nella.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 24, 2019