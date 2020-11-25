1/
Steven Grover
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Grover
August 22, 1960 - November 12, 2020
Modesto, California - Steve was born to Calvin and Audrey Grover in Modesto, CA. He passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 12, 2020. He grew up and lived in Modesto his entire life. Steve went to Enslen, Roosevelt, and Davis High School. He played Little League Baseball in his youth, but golf was his passion. For several years, he was the golf pro at Spring Creek Country Club.in Ripon. He loved watching professional sports and his teams were the Giants and the 49er's. And he was a closet Raider fan. He closely followed the Notre Dame football program, even flying their flag on game days. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with son, Tyler, in his later years. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, his son Tyler (Jules) Grover, two granddaughters, Riley and Allie, and sister Janet (Stan) Skooglund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
To the family,

I wanted to extend my condolences for your loss. Please know that God is a true source of comfort and strength and he will heal the broken hearted. Cherish the wonderful memories!
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved