Steven Grover

August 22, 1960 - November 12, 2020

Modesto, California - Steve was born to Calvin and Audrey Grover in Modesto, CA. He passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 12, 2020. He grew up and lived in Modesto his entire life. Steve went to Enslen, Roosevelt, and Davis High School. He played Little League Baseball in his youth, but golf was his passion. For several years, he was the golf pro at Spring Creek Country Club.in Ripon. He loved watching professional sports and his teams were the Giants and the 49er's. And he was a closet Raider fan. He closely followed the Notre Dame football program, even flying their flag on game days. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with son, Tyler, in his later years. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, his son Tyler (Jules) Grover, two granddaughters, Riley and Allie, and sister Janet (Stan) Skooglund.





