Steven W Hamilton, Sr.May 8, 1951 - April 30, 2020Steven "Steve" Wayne Hamilton Sr. born May 8, 1951, was called home by the good Lord on April 30, 2020. He passed away of natural causes, with lots of love by his side at the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa Valley. Steve was born to a loving mother and father, Sally and Millard Hamilton in Mc Minville, OR. Steve was one of five siblings and is survived by Richard, Terry, Jan and David. In his lifetime he shared a love and passion of studying and teaching others about the Bible. He always took the time to share the word of God. Steve was well known in his younger years for his fastball, charming personality and great looks at Modesto High School. It is amazing how many lives Steve was able to touch in his short time on Earth. He was also a brilliant writer and leaves behind many pieces for all to enjoy. He had a smile sure to light up any room. Steve was gifted with many blessings including his four children: Kelly, Steve, Paul and Juli. He was further blessed with sixteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family will honor Steve's life with a private memorial.Proverbs 16:9 "The heart of a man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps".