Sept 27,1963 - Oct 21, 2019

Steven Todd Layman, son of Norm and Becky Layman was born September 27, 1963 in Modesto California. He lived most of his life in the Modesto area. He attended Hart Ransom Elementary, and graduated from Modesto Christian High School in 1981. Steve extended his education when he attended various classes at Modesto Junior College. He made a public confession of his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior, and was baptized when he was 23 years old.

Steve spent most of his working career as a saleman. He started by selling fabricated steel parts, and later sold hydraulic components and designed hydraulic systems, owning his own business for a few years. His personality made him very easy to visit with, and he enjoyed working with people. His hobbies included cooking and playing golf with his friends. We have many memories of him being in the kitchen at home or at the cabin when he was the "Cook in Charge."

Steve passed away near Vallejo California at the age of 56, and we had a private, family burial service at the Wood Colony Cemetery on October 30, 2019. We miss his smile, friendly disposition, and sense of humor which was punctuated with witty one-liners. He leaves behind his parents, Norm and Becky Layman, brother Stuart Layman and his wife Cheryl, sister Sandra (Layman) Beachler and her husband Darin, nephews Drew Beachler and his wife Ella, Maxwell Beachler, nieces Mia Beachler, and Annika and Jaclyn Layman. He was preceeded in death by his infant nephew Travis Layman.

Remembrances can be made in his name to: Faith Home Teen Challenge in Ceres, California, or to

