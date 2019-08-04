Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Pfeifle. View Sign Service Information Modesto Covenant Church 913 Floyd Ave Modesto, CA 95350 Memorial service 2:00 PM Modesto Covenant Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Edward Pfeifle

December 25, 1947 - July 26, 2019

Steven Edward Pfeifle, 71, went home to be with the Lord July 26, 2019 after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Steve was born on December 25, 1947 in Scotland, South Dakota to Peter and Irene Pfeifle.

As a child, Steve moved to Stockton, CA where he attended local schools. He graduated from Stagg High School in 1966 where he excelled at track and football. After high school he went on to Colorado State University at Fort Collins earning a Bachelor of Science in microbiology, followed by a residency for laboratory science (pathology) at San Joaquin General Hospital. In 1973, he accepted a position at Memorial Hospital where he worked until 1999.

Steve was married for 50 years to his high school sweetheart, Christine McCauley Pfeifle. He was a devoted father to his two wonderful children, Brian Scott born in 1969, and Rachelle Lynn in 1972.

Aside from his humble Christian conduct in all his affairs, Steve was known for his out-size passion for the outdoors, from running six miles almost daily, to hunting and fishing the Eastern Sierras and beyond.

He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Irene, and his sister Patti Hasty. He is survived by his brother, Clyde Pfeifle and extended family. He will forever be remembered by his devoted wife Chris, his children Brian Pfeifle and Shelli Richards, his son-in-law Mike Richards, and his dear grandson Parker Steven Richards.

A memorial service will be held at Modesto Covenant Church in Modesto on Saturday, August 10th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Huntington's Disease Society of America,

www.cvobituaries.com



Steven Edward PfeifleDecember 25, 1947 - July 26, 2019Steven Edward Pfeifle, 71, went home to be with the Lord July 26, 2019 after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Steve was born on December 25, 1947 in Scotland, South Dakota to Peter and Irene Pfeifle.As a child, Steve moved to Stockton, CA where he attended local schools. He graduated from Stagg High School in 1966 where he excelled at track and football. After high school he went on to Colorado State University at Fort Collins earning a Bachelor of Science in microbiology, followed by a residency for laboratory science (pathology) at San Joaquin General Hospital. In 1973, he accepted a position at Memorial Hospital where he worked until 1999.Steve was married for 50 years to his high school sweetheart, Christine McCauley Pfeifle. He was a devoted father to his two wonderful children, Brian Scott born in 1969, and Rachelle Lynn in 1972.Aside from his humble Christian conduct in all his affairs, Steve was known for his out-size passion for the outdoors, from running six miles almost daily, to hunting and fishing the Eastern Sierras and beyond.He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Irene, and his sister Patti Hasty. He is survived by his brother, Clyde Pfeifle and extended family. He will forever be remembered by his devoted wife Chris, his children Brian Pfeifle and Shelli Richards, his son-in-law Mike Richards, and his dear grandson Parker Steven Richards.A memorial service will be held at Modesto Covenant Church in Modesto on Saturday, August 10th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, HDSA.org Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close