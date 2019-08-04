Steven Edward Pfeifle
December 25, 1947 - July 26, 2019
Steven Edward Pfeifle, 71, went home to be with the Lord July 26, 2019 after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Steve was born on December 25, 1947 in Scotland, South Dakota to Peter and Irene Pfeifle.
As a child, Steve moved to Stockton, CA where he attended local schools. He graduated from Stagg High School in 1966 where he excelled at track and football. After high school he went on to Colorado State University at Fort Collins earning a Bachelor of Science in microbiology, followed by a residency for laboratory science (pathology) at San Joaquin General Hospital. In 1973, he accepted a position at Memorial Hospital where he worked until 1999.
Steve was married for 50 years to his high school sweetheart, Christine McCauley Pfeifle. He was a devoted father to his two wonderful children, Brian Scott born in 1969, and Rachelle Lynn in 1972.
Aside from his humble Christian conduct in all his affairs, Steve was known for his out-size passion for the outdoors, from running six miles almost daily, to hunting and fishing the Eastern Sierras and beyond.
He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Irene, and his sister Patti Hasty. He is survived by his brother, Clyde Pfeifle and extended family. He will forever be remembered by his devoted wife Chris, his children Brian Pfeifle and Shelli Richards, his son-in-law Mike Richards, and his dear grandson Parker Steven Richards.
A memorial service will be held at Modesto Covenant Church in Modesto on Saturday, August 10th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, HDSA.org.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019