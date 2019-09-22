Steven Ray Tyson Sr.
Mar 19, 1953 - Sep 8, 2019
Steven "Steve" Ray Tyson Sr., age 66, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at home in Post Falls, ID. He was born on March 19, 1953 in Bakersfield, CA to Oliver "Ozzie" and Norma (Slate) Tyson and was the younger of two children. He attended grade school and high school in Turlock, CA. After high school, he worked as an auto body and frame mechanic in Modesto, CA until he retired and moved to Post Falls, ID in March of 2019. Steve was an avid car and motorcycle enthusiast. He truly cherished his family and friends.
Steve is survived by his father Ozzie Tyson; sister Glenda (Rick) Openshaw; children Steve (Jenny) Tyson, and Tracey (Josh) Dolina; grandchildren Iris Tyson, and Sarah Tyson. He was preceded in death by his mother Norma Tyson.
A Celebration of Steve Tyson's life will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at Big Valley Grace Community Church, 4040 Tully Rd., Modesto, CA 95356. His memory will live on in our hearts forever.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 22, 2019