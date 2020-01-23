Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Wolfgram. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Mark Wolfgram

8/1/1954 – 1/18/2020

Steven Mark Wolfgram was born on August 1, 1954, to the delight of his loving parents William and Betty Wolfgram in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He leaves behind his wife Patricia Ann Wolfgram, of 41 years. His sons Benjamin Wolfgram (Jennifer) of Shoreline, WA and Ryan Wolfgram of San Francisco, CA, two grandchildren; Grace and Julia Wolfgram, his brother James' wife Mary Wolfgram of Muskego, WI and Thomas Wolfgram (Julie) of Maple Grove, MN. He was preceded in death, by his parents William and Betty Wolfgram and his brother James Wolfgram.

Steve spent his career with the same company, Silgan Containers Corporation, and enjoyed every moment working and socializing with his customers and coworkers. In his spare time he loved to golf, he was a staunch Green Bay Packer fan, an avid reader, played racquetball, rode his Harley Davidson and floated in the family pool. Most of all he loved his grandchildren and spending time with his family and friends. Steve recently retired on his birthday August 1, 2019.

He was larger than life, with a heart of gold. Steve was both gentle and kind with a childlike spirit. He was always up to something; his antics, and keen sense of humor kept everyone laughing. He was truly our "bull in a china shop." He will be forever missed, by all who knew and loved him.

Please join us in celebrating Steve's life this Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:30 am at Saint Mary's Catholic Church located at 1225 Olive Street, Oakdale CA. In Steve's retirement, he volunteered to help young people set a course for their career by volunteering with the Job Ready Foundation. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute in Steve's honor, please go to

www.cvobituaries.com



Steven Mark Wolfgram8/1/1954 – 1/18/2020Steven Mark Wolfgram was born on August 1, 1954, to the delight of his loving parents William and Betty Wolfgram in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He leaves behind his wife Patricia Ann Wolfgram, of 41 years. His sons Benjamin Wolfgram (Jennifer) of Shoreline, WA and Ryan Wolfgram of San Francisco, CA, two grandchildren; Grace and Julia Wolfgram, his brother James' wife Mary Wolfgram of Muskego, WI and Thomas Wolfgram (Julie) of Maple Grove, MN. He was preceded in death, by his parents William and Betty Wolfgram and his brother James Wolfgram.Steve spent his career with the same company, Silgan Containers Corporation, and enjoyed every moment working and socializing with his customers and coworkers. In his spare time he loved to golf, he was a staunch Green Bay Packer fan, an avid reader, played racquetball, rode his Harley Davidson and floated in the family pool. Most of all he loved his grandchildren and spending time with his family and friends. Steve recently retired on his birthday August 1, 2019.He was larger than life, with a heart of gold. Steve was both gentle and kind with a childlike spirit. He was always up to something; his antics, and keen sense of humor kept everyone laughing. He was truly our "bull in a china shop." He will be forever missed, by all who knew and loved him.Please join us in celebrating Steve's life this Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:30 am at Saint Mary's Catholic Church located at 1225 Olive Street, Oakdale CA. In Steve's retirement, he volunteered to help young people set a course for their career by volunteering with the Job Ready Foundation. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute in Steve's honor, please go to https://jobredifoundation.org/ to learn more about the foundation. Even better do any random act of kindness for a friend or a stranger, as Steve often went out of his way helping others. Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close