Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Viewing 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stuart G. Miller

Oct 26, 1990 - Dec 18, 2019

Stuart Gregory Miller, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 18th at the age of 29 in Oakland, California.

Stuart was born in Modesto, CA on October 26, 1990, the youngest of three. A graduate from Beyer High in 2008, Stuart went on to graduate with honors from California State University, Stanislaus in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

After graduation, Stuart started working as an Associate Computer Engineer at Hilmar Cheese and Farms. His career then led him to San Francisco where he worked as the IT Manager of Technical Services for Bon Appetit in the Chase Center.

Stuart was considered by his colleagues to be kind, hard working, and dedicated. Stuart was a loving brother and son. He enjoyed hiking in the Marin and bay area coastal routes, snowboarding in the Sierras and kayaking the Stanislaus river. He was musically inclined and enjoyed playing the piano. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.

He's survived by his parents David and Maria Miller, his brother, Christopher Miller; and his sister and brother in law, Elizabeth and Erich Miller. He was the grandson of Jesse and Evelyn Miller and Benedict and Angela Cipponeri, all of Modesto.

A viewing will be held at Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel in Modesto, CA on Friday, Dec 27th from 4:00-6:00 for those who would like to attend. The memorial service will immediately follow, officiated by Pastor Mike Veneman. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto, CA 95350.

www.cvobituaries.com



Stuart G. MillerOct 26, 1990 - Dec 18, 2019Stuart Gregory Miller, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 18th at the age of 29 in Oakland, California.Stuart was born in Modesto, CA on October 26, 1990, the youngest of three. A graduate from Beyer High in 2008, Stuart went on to graduate with honors from California State University, Stanislaus in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science.After graduation, Stuart started working as an Associate Computer Engineer at Hilmar Cheese and Farms. His career then led him to San Francisco where he worked as the IT Manager of Technical Services for Bon Appetit in the Chase Center.Stuart was considered by his colleagues to be kind, hard working, and dedicated. Stuart was a loving brother and son. He enjoyed hiking in the Marin and bay area coastal routes, snowboarding in the Sierras and kayaking the Stanislaus river. He was musically inclined and enjoyed playing the piano. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.He's survived by his parents David and Maria Miller, his brother, Christopher Miller; and his sister and brother in law, Elizabeth and Erich Miller. He was the grandson of Jesse and Evelyn Miller and Benedict and Angela Cipponeri, all of Modesto.A viewing will be held at Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel in Modesto, CA on Friday, Dec 27th from 4:00-6:00 for those who would like to attend. The memorial service will immediately follow, officiated by Pastor Mike Veneman. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Salas Bros. Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Dr., Modesto, CA 95350. Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close