Sue Hefley
Dec 31, 1930 - Jan 26, 2020
Sue Hefley was born on December 31, 1930 in Tuttle, Oklahoma to Lee and Martha Hefley. Sue passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 89 in Modesto, CA. Sue is survived by her loving sister Twila Hefley McCullough of Modesto, CA. Sue was a loving sister and a very devoted person to her family and her faith. Sue worked for Modesto City Schools as a Superintendent Secretary for 30 years. During that time she had made many friends and loved going to work every day. Sue took pride in her gardening, and loved to be outside making it look the very best. Another passion Sue had was singing, she had a beautiful voice and even sang in a Quartet called the Voices Four. The group was played on the radio every Sunday Morning for the Churches of Christ in the Los Angeles area. Sue loved to travel with her sister and brother-in-law in their motorhome and travel all the way up to Alaska which was her favorite. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 starting at 9am with a funeral service at 10am. Services will be located at 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. Following the conclusion of the service a committal will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park and Cemetery, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 29, 2020