Sue "Hale" Kendall
January 25, 1935 - October 5, 2019
age 84 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, the 5th of October, 2019 in Modesto, California. She was born the 25th of January, 1935 in Crane, Missouri to the late Glenn and Hazel Hale. She was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur, a sister, Betty Lou and her son, Toby Kendall.
Sue is survived by her loving husband Donald Kendall of 66 years and daughter, Nancy Bates. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bryant (Jenna) Kendall, Jarod (Stephanie) Bates, Autumn (Spencer) Agrella and Camille (Robert) Bolt. Also her pride and joy, her eight great grandchildren, Ryan, Harper, Everly, Emily, Nolan, Holden, Brielle and Easton who lovingly called her "Gigi". She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Sue was a doting wife, proud mother and the most amazing grandmother and great grandmother. She had enormous love for her family and cherished her friends for life. Her sweet spirit and kind ways touched many. Sue graduated from Modesto High School in 1952 and married the love of her life, Don Kendall on May 1, 1953. Sue worked for Modesto City Schools for over 30 years. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, entertaining and spending time with her family and friends. She had been a member of CrossPoint Community Church (formerly First Baptist Church of Modesto) for over 82 years. She had been active in the Modesto Camellia Society for many years with her husband Don.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Heritage Chapel, Lakewood, Hughson California from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Private internment. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at CrossPoint Community Church, Chapel, Modesto, CA at 11:00 am.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2019