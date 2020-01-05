Sue Gong Leong
Feb. 23, 1917-Dec. 29, 2019
Mrs. Sue Gong Leong, age 102, passed away peacefully and was surrounded by her loving family on December 29, 2019.
Sue came to America from Canton, China (Fah Yuen District) in 1947 to start a new chapter in her life as a wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leo Leong of 61 years and survived by her sons Gary (Duella), Richard (Davida), Danny (Deanna) and daughter Alice (John) Wong. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, relatives and friends. Sue will be remembered for her kind smile, cooking, baking and her passion for gardening (fruits, vegetables and flowers).
Celebration of her life will be held at 9am on Sunday January 19, 2020 at the Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133. Interment to follow at the Chinese Cemetery 4650 Callan Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015. Donations in Sue's name may be made to the 1101 Sylvan Ave., C-105, Modesto, California, Making Strides for Breast Cancer or to Community Hospice of Modesto, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, California
Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020