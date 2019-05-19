Guest Book View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Service 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Allen Mortuary Turlock , CA View Map Prayer Service 3:00 PM Ceres Sikh Temple Send Flowers Obituary

Sukhdev Kaur Sekhon

Oct. 1948 – May 2019

After a courageous battle with cancer, Sukhdev Kaur Sekhon passed away surrounded by her loving family in Ceres, CA. She leaves behind her husband, Surinder Sekhon and loving son, Chattar Sekhon and many beloved family members.

Sukhdev was born in October of 1948 in Jodhan Punjab, India. She grew up in a large loving family. Her parents taught her at an early age the importance of education. Through tremendous hard work and sacrifice she graduated from a premier nursing school and became a registered nurse in 1969. After her marriage to Surinder, in 1977 she joined the Haryana State Nursing Services and started her own private nursing clinic and shortly after immigrated to the United States in 1987 and became a U.S. citizen. Her passion for caring for others continued from the time she became a certified registered nurse to the day she retired in 2014.

Sukhdev was a driven professional with a passion for helping others. She was a hardworking, thoughtful and sincere woman who could always be counted on by her family and always went out of her way to help those in need. She was firm in her values and even more passionate about her career and independence. Her professional career has spanned many years, some of the many babies she helped deliver early in her career are now grandparents themselves.

A Funeral Service with witness cremation for Sukhdev will be held on Sunday May 26, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at Allen Mortuary in Turlock. A Prayer Service follows the Funeral Service at Ceres Temple at 3 p.m. Please share your memories at

