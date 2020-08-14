Surinder Singh SekhonSeptember 1948 ~ August 2020On the morning of August 9, 2020 Surinder Singh Sekhon passed away at Doctors Medical Center. Surinder was born in September 1948 in Punjab, India. From a very early age, Surinder understood the importance of a good education and a structured disciplined life. Born into a military family, his father Lieutenant Colonel Jaswant Singh Sekhon had always instilled in him the importance of furthering his studies. Through his hard work and dedication he earned his M.B.B.S in the summer of 1969. He went on to earn his PHD in medicine and became a physician in India. During his time in college he enjoyed playing sports, especially hockey, in which he received many accolades. Wanting more, he immigrated to the United States in 1987 with his late wife Sukhdev Kaur Sekhon and became a U.S. citizen. He worked at Memorial Hospital from 1987 and retired in 2012.Surinder was a committed Husband and father and is survived by his loving son, Chattar Singh Sekhon and many beloved family members.A funeral service with witness cremation for Surinder Singh Sekhon will be held on August 15, 2020 at 1pm. Please share memories and condolences at