Service Information

St Joseph's Catholic Church
1813 Oakdale Rd
Modesto, CA 95355

Visitation
2:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel
1050 McHenry Avenue
Modesto , CA

Funeral Mass
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
1813 Oakdale Road
Modesto , CA

Obituary

Susan Alhadate Agostini

Sep 7, 1931 – Dec 10, 2019

Susan Alhadate Agostini passed away on December 10, 2019 in Modesto, California. She was born on September 7, 1931 (Labor Day) in Colorado. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elias-Julian and Emily Alhodate and her brothers, George and Tom Alhadate. Susan is survived by her husband of 58 years, Eugene Agostini.

Susan graduated from Saint Joseph's High School in Alameda, CA at the age of 16. In the fall of that year, she went to work at Pacific Bell in the Accounting Department where she worked for 35 years. Sue and Gene enjoyed traveling places like Monterey, Disneyland, San Diego, Lake Tahoe, and Canada as well as going on cruises. Sue liked people. She talked to people she didn't know and would became fast friends – she liked everybody. She just enjoyed life and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Agostini Family. A Visitation will be held on December 23, 2019 from 2:30pm until 5:30pm at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA. A Funeral Mass will be held on December 26, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1813 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA. Susan will be laid to rest by her family at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, CA.

