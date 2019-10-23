Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Brower. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Eloise Brower

Mar 25, 2019 - Oct 19, 2019

Susan Eloise Brower, age 64, passed away peacefully in her home October 19, 2019. She was born March 25, 1955 in Modesto, California to Homer and Shirley.

Susan loved her family, devoting her life to her children, whom she was most proud of. Known for her quick wit and one-liners, Susan loved cooking and was a world class entertainer, always the life of the party. An avid gardener and antique enthusiast, there was nothing she enjoyed more than spending time with loved ones in the peace of her home. A truly empathetic woman, she will be remembered for her kindness, spirit of generosity, and infectious personality.

Susan graduated Terra Nova High school in Pacifica where she was awarded homecoming queen. For many years Susan worked and was a shareholder at Brower wholesale, her family's business in Modesto which operates Stop and Save Liquors. Prior to that she owned and operated Victoria's Diner, a beloved Modesto restaurant known for its prime rib special. Susan loved Modesto and was so proud to have lived there for most of her life.

Susan is survived by her mother Shirley Anderson, her brothers Melvin (Lucy), Stanley (Vicki), and Kelly Brower, sister Melinda Brower, her previous husband David Christensen and their children Katy(Andy) Mercer, Mary (Carlos) Ramirez, and son Drew (Katelynn) Christensen, and her grandchildren Allison, Blake, Keira, Elsa, Ella, and survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins who she all loved and touched deeply.

Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning, 10 am, Franklin & Downs Funeral Home at 1050 McHenry Avenue.

www.cvobituaries.com





