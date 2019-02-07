Susan R. Butcher
Mar. 1952 – Jan. 2019
Susan R. Butcher, 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2019. Susan was living in Madison, Wisconsin at the time of her death.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Don and Shirley (Adams) McKibben in the winter of 1952, Susan grew up with her two sisters, Carolyn and Teri. She majored in social studies and graduated from CSU, Stanislaus. Helping people became the backbone of Susan's career as she worked for Stanislaus County as a social worker for Adult Protective Services.
Susan met the love of her life, Ronald Butcher and they were married in Fontana, California and had three amazing children, Jeff, Brian and Kelli. A wonderful mom who always made time for her kids, Susan was a very kind person. Susan's faith was also very important to her and while living in Turlock, Susan attended Monte Vista Chapel. Although Susan will be deeply missed, there is peace knowing she is reunited with her husband and her mom and dad in Heaven.
Susan is survived by her sisters Carolyn Quick and Teri Mclaughlin; children Jeff Butcher, Brian Butcher and Kelli Estes; grandkids Terrell Estes, Isabelle Butcher, Kailey Estes and Nathaniel Butcher.
A Celebration of Susan's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Allen Mortuary in Turlock with a Reception following at the Allen Event Center. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com.
